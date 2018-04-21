

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Re (SSREY.PK) said that its shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at its Annual General Meeting held in Zurich today. This included an increase in the regular dividend to8 5.00 Swiss francs per share and the authorisation of a new public share buy-back programme of up to 1.0 billion francs purchase value to be executed before the 2019 AGM.



The shareholders also approved in a binding vote the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Committee.



All proposed members of Board of Directors were re/elected. Karen Gavan, Eileen Rominger and Larry Zimpleman were elected as new members.



The shareholders also re-elected PricewaterhouseCoopers Ltd, Zurich, as auditor for a one-year term of office. In addition, Proxy Voting Services GmbH, Zurich, was re-elected as Independent Proxy for a one-year term of office until completion of the next Annual General Meeting.



