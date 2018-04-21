

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - HNA Group Co., a troubled Chinese conglomerate, cut its stake in Deutsche Bank AG's (DB) to 7.9 percent from 8.8 percent.



'Due to the current market environment we have decided not to renew a part of the financing structure for our stake in Deutsche Bank and have as a result slightly reduced our stake,' HNA said. 'Our commitment to remain a major investor in Deutsche Bank remains unchanged.'



The reduction comes amid an attempt by HNA to raise $16 billion by selling assets to deal with financing problems in China. HNA cut its stake in February, and said at the time that another reduction 'is not planned.'



