

EVRY (dpa-AFX) - Accor (ACRFY.PK, ACRFF.PK) said that Annual Shareholders' Meeting approved all of the resolutions supported by the Board of Directors.



The Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Accor was chaired by Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO. Holders of 74.12% of the shares were present or represented by proxy.



During the Meeting, Sébastien Bazin presented the key components of AccorHotels' strategy and highlighted the Group's achievements in 2017.



The Shareholders' Meeting approved the payment of a 1.05 euros dividend per share, which will be paid 100% in cash. The shares will trade ex-dividend from May 11, 2018 and the dividend will be paid on May 15, 2018.



