

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France, part of Air France-KLM (AFRAF.PK), said that it expects to operate 75% of its flights on Monday, the first day of a 48-hour strike over a wage dispute involving pilots, cabin crew and ground staff in France.



The airline said it plans to operate 65% of its long-haul flights, 65% of its medium-haul flights to and from Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris and 85% of its short-haul flights at Paris-Orly and provincial airports.



Air France also said that it estimates that 28.1% of its pilots, 19.6% of its cabin crew and 13% of ground staff will be participating in the industrial action.



After unions rejected a wage rise proposal by management, the carrier said on Friday that it would consult employees online for their opinions.



