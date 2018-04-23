

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Responding to ongoing speculation, Groupe PSA (PEUGF.PK) confirmed that Opel, with the support of PSA, is currently respecting all the existing Manufacturing tariff agreements. Any other information would be pure speculation. There is a plan to invest in each German facility, once performance conditions are met. This will ensure the sustainability of Opel, as employees can expect from their management.



Groupe PSA noted that performance agreements have already been signed in UK, Spain, Poland, Austria and Hungary. It trust that, through the co-determination process, an agreement can be found with German union partners in the best interest of employees.



Groupe PSA said that its Managing Board Chairman Carlos Tavares and Opel Chief executive officer Michael Lohscheller had today fruitful discussions with Peter Altmaier, German Federal Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy and Hubertus Heil, German Federal Minister of Labor and Social Affairs. The dialogue was open and constructive expressing shared desire to work on a sustainable future for Opel, which is supported by the execution of the turnaround PACE! plan.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX