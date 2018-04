LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGa (MKGAY.PK) said that the Chinese Patent Office has issued a notice granting Merck's patent application for the company's CRISPR technology used in a genomic-integration method for eukaryotic cells.



The company has related patent filings for its insertion CRISPR method in the U.S., Brazil, India and Japan. The company already has had similar key patents granted in Australia, Canada, Europe, Israel, Singapore and South Korea.



