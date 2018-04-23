

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Tencent Music Entertainment Group, the largest music streaming service in China, is planning for its initial public offering this year, which could give it a valuation of more than $25 billion.



According to WSJ, Tencent Music, which is controlled by Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd., plans to interview potential underwriting banks over roughly the next month.



Spotify had bought a 9 percent stake in Tencent music few month ago that gave it a valuation of $12.5 billion. Market experts now expect Tencent Music's IPO to double that valuation. Tencent Music owns nearly 10% of Swedish streaming giant Spotify.



Tencent Music's IPO is expected to be in the second half of 2018 and the company might list its shares in the U.S.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX