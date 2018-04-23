

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Schneider Electric has announced a voluntary recall of about 1 million square D safety switches due to a potential electrical shock hazard.



The recall involves Square D brand General Duty 30 & 60A, 120/240-volt, 2-phase and 3-phase NEMA 3R safety switches. The switches are a dark gray metal box with a black handle on the side that can be moved to an 'ON' or 'OFF' position.



According to the company, the power can stay on when the safety switch handle is in the 'OFF' position, posing an electrical shock or electrocution hazard to consumers.



The company has advised customers to immediately inspect installed safety switches by moving the handle to the 'OFF' position. If the power stays on when the handle is in the 'OFF' position, contact Schneider Electric for a free replacement safety switch and free service support to install the replacement switch.



No injuries have been reported.



The product was sold through authorized Schneider Electric distributor, Home Depot, original equipment manufacturers and others stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and HomeDepot.com from January 2014 through January 2018 for between $40 and $500.



