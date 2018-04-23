

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $231 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $129 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $231 Mln. vs. $129 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.09 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.82



