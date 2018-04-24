

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $689 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $290 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fifth Third Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $689 Mln. vs. $290 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.97 vs. $0.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.48



