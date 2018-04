BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPSGY.PK) announced the company is aiming to achieve an operating result of 4.15 billion euros in 2018. The company aims to generate an operating result of more than 5 billion euros by 2020.



The company proposed a dividend of 1.15 euros per share for 2017. With this dividend, the company would be paying out 52 percent of net profit. This lies within a dividend payout range of 40 to 60 percent.



