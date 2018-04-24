

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.37 billion, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $1.18 billion, or $0.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.02 billion or $0.47 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.3% to $7.63 billion from $9.12 billion last year.



The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.02 Bln. vs. $1.88 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.47 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q1): $7.63 Bln vs. $9.12 Bln last year.



