

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Masco Corp. (MAS) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $149 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $138 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Masco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $140 million or $0.45 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $1.92 billion from $1.78 billion last year.



Masco Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $140 Mln. vs. $129 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.45 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q1): $1.92 Bln vs. $1.78 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.48 - $2.63



