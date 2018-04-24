

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices fought back Tuesday, supported by safe haven demand due to falling U.S. stocks.



Significant losses on Wall Street overshadowed today's economic news, most of which was related to the housing market.



At last check, gold was up $8 at $1332 an ounce, improving from a monthly low.



U.S. new-home sales soared to a 4-month high in March. The median sales price of new houses sold in March was $337,200, up 3.5 percent from $325,800 in February and up 4.8 percent from $321,700 in the same month a year ago.



The Conference Board released a report on Tuesday showing an unexpected rebound in consumer confidence in the month of April.



The consumer confidence index rose to 128.7 in April from a revised 127.0 in March. Economists had expected the index to dip to 126.1 from the 127.7 originally reported for the previous month.



