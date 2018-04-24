

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equity Residential (EQR) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $211.04 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $142.97 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Equity Residential reported adjusted earnings of $293.61 million or $0.77 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $633.02 million from $604.10 million last year.



Equity Residential earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $293.61 Mln. vs. $283.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.77 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q1): $633.02 Mln vs. $604.10 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.77 to $0.81 Full year EPS guidance: $3.17 to $3.27



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX