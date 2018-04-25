

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) said that the Nomination Committee of the Supervisory Board of the company has resolved in its meeting today to propose candidates for the appointment of three new Executive Board members to the Supervisory Board.



The new members of the Executive Board shall assume the three future Executive Board resorts Post Trading as well as Data and Index Business, Trading (includes all asset classes - however excluding cash market - and the clearing business) and the area of a Chief Operating Officer (COO) /Chief Information Officer (CIO).



In view of the expiring contracts of Andreas Preuss and Jeffrey Tessler the proposed reorganization of the Executive Board would result in an expansion of the Executive Board from currently five to six members.



