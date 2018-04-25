

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citigroup Inc. (C) is restructuring its credit markets, municipal securities and securitized markets operations into a new unit to be led by Mickey Bhatia and Joe Geraci, Bloomberg reported.



The pair will assume their posts atop the business, to be known as global spread products, in early May as credit markets chief Carey Lathrop steps down and takes a leave of absence from the company, Bloomberg reported quoting memo to staff. Ward Marsh will be chairman of global spread products.



