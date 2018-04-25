

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Changyou.com Limited (CYOU) reported that its net loss attributable to the company for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 was US$13 million, compared to net income of US$30 million in the first quarter of 2017. Net loss per ADS was US$0.25, compared with net income of US$0.56 last year.



Non-GAAP net loss attributable to the company was US$16 million, compared with net income of US$35 million in the first quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP net loss per ADS was US$0.30, compared with net income of US$0.66 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the first-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenue was US$137 million, representing an increase of 14% year-over-year. Wall Street expected revenues of $128.47 million for the quarter.



For the second quarter of 2018, Changyou expects Total revenue to be between US$110 million and US$120 million, including online game revenue of US$85 million to US$95 million; Non-GAAP net income attributable to Chanyou.com Limited to be between US$20 million and US$25 million, and non-GAAP income per ADS to be between US$0.38 and US$0.47; GAAP net income attributable to Changyou.com to be between US$22 million and US$27 million, and GAAP income per ADS to be between US$0.42 and US$0.51.



Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.53 per share and revenues of $123.3 million for the second-quarter.



