sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,303 Euro		+0,022
+0,96 %
WKN: 922448 ISIN: GB0006834344 Ticker-Symbol: LJ2 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
INTU PROPERTIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTU PROPERTIES PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,249
2,319
11:56
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTU PROPERTIES PLC
INTU PROPERTIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTU PROPERTIES PLC2,303+0,96 %