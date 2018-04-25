

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Viacom Inc. (VIAB) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $256 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $121 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Viacom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $371 million or $0.92 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $3.15 billion from $3.26 billion last year.



Viacom Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $371 Mln. vs. $317 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.92 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q2): $3.15 Bln vs. $3.26 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX