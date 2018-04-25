

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $453.7 million, or $1.77 per share. This compares with $385.9 million, or $1.54 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, T. Rowe Price Group reported adjusted earnings of $445.6 million or $1.74 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.7% to $1.33 billion from $1.13 billion last year.



T. Rowe Price Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $445.6 Mln. vs. $297.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.74 vs. $1.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.71 -Revenue (Q1): $1.33 Bln vs. $1.13 Bln last year.



