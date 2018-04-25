

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The Boeing Company (BA) reported that its first-quarter core earnings per share increased to $3.64 from $2.17, prior year, reflecting strong performance across the company. Core operating earnings improved 35% year-over-year to $2.51 billion from $1.86 billion, previous year. GAAP earnings from operations increased 30% to $2.88 billion. Net earnings improved 57% year-over-year to $2.48 billion. Earnings per share was $4.15 compared to $2.54. Operating cash flow was $3.1 billion for the quarter.



Boeing reported first-quarter revenue of $23.38 billion, up 6% year-over-year reflecting higher commercial deliveries and mix, defense contract volume and services growth. Commercial Airplanes first-quarter revenue was $13.7 billion reflecting higher deliveries and mix.



During the quarter, Commercial Airplanes delivered 184 airplanes, including delivery of the first 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines and delivery of the first 737 MAX 9 to Lion Air Group. Commercial Airplanes booked 221 net orders during the quarter.



Total company backlog at quarter-end was $486 billion and included net orders for the quarter of $34 billion. Backlog was up from $475 billion at the beginning of the quarter, which has been adjusted to reflect the adoption of the new revenue recognition standard (ASC 606).



For fiscal 2018, the company's cash flow guidance is increased to between $15.0 and $15.5 billion, driven by improved performance. Full year EPS guidance is increased by $0.50 to between $16.40 and $16.60, and core earnings per share guidance is increased to between $14.30 and $14.50 (prior guidance was $13.80 - $14.00). The company continues to expect fiscal 2018 revenue in a range of $96.0 - $98.0 billion.



