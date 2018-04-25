

AKRON (dpa-AFX) - The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) announced a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit came in at $75 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $166 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported adjusted earnings of $122 million or $0.50 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $3.83 billion from $3.70 billion last year.



The Goodyear Tire & Rubber earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $122 Mln. vs. $189 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.50 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q1): $3.83 Bln vs. $3.70 Bln last year.



