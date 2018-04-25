

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - USG Corp. (USG) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $37 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $55 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, USG Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $46 million or $0.32 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $786 million from $767 million last year.



USG Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $46 Mln. vs. $55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.32 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q1): $786 Mln vs. $767 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX