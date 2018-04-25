sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,03 Euro		-0,35
-4,18 %
WKN: 863186 ISIN: US0079031078 Ticker-Symbol: AMD 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,098
8,116
17:16
8,10
8,12
17:16
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC8,03-4,18 %
EBAY INC33,30-1,97 %