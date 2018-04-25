

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Checkout the few notable companies that are scheduled to release quarterly financial results on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.



Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is due to release its Q1 financial results after the bell on Wednesdy, April 25. The company remains focused on its goal of achieving double-digit market share in server business.



The company completely reshaped its product portfolio and launched set of new products. In 2018, AMD expect to increase its momentum with the next wave of premium products and expanded go-to-market activities to increase the company's market penetration.



Q1 Expectation



AMD sees Q1 revenue to be about $1.55 bln, plus or minus $50 mln, up 32% Y-o-Y, primarily driven by the strength of the ramp of new Ryzen, GPU and EPYC products.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimate earnings of $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Revenue - $984 mln * GAAP net loss - $29 mln * GAAP loss per share - $0.08 * Non-GAAP net loss - $38 mln * Non-GAAP loss - $0.04/Shr.



**



AT&T Inc. (T) is slated to report its Q1 financial results today after the bell, with Wall Street analysts estimating earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $39.31 billion for the quarter.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Revenue - $39.4 bln * GAAP net income - $3.5 bln * GAAP EPS - $0.56 * Adj. EPS - $0.74/Shr.



Last month, AT&T discussed its plans for 2018 and beyond at the Deutsche Bank Media, Telecom and Business Services Conference. The company's chief financial officer John Stephens outlined the company's priorities for 2018, which include closing its pending acquisition of Time Warner (TWX) and investing $23 billion in capital to build the best gigabit network in the U.S.



AT&T expects organic adjusted EPS growth in the low single digits in 2018, driven by improvements in wireless service revenue trends, improving profitability from its international operations, cost structure improvements from its software defined network/network function virtualization efforts and lower depreciation versus 2017.



The company said its 2018 plans include improved profitability in its wireless operations in Mexico and, after the Time Warner acquisition closes, deployment of a new advertising and analytics platform. The company also expects its fiber footprint to increase to about 22 million locations by mid-2019.



AT&T expects to invest $25 billion in capital in 2018, or $23 billion net of expected FirstNet reimbursements. On a standalone basis, the company expects free cash flow of about $21 billion for the year. The company also expects strong cash flows to give it the flexibility to focus on retiring debt.



Most recently, AT&T rolled out its 5G Evolution technology in parts of 117 new markets, bringing the total number of markets with the next-gent high speed internet service to 141. AT&T claims its 5G Evolution technologies can deliver theoretical peak speeds for capable devices of up to 400 megabits per second.



FY18 Outlook



* Expects FY18 adj. EPS of $3.50; Consensus - $3.46/Shr.



**



eBay Inc. (EBAY) is scheduled to release its Q1 financial results today after the bell. The company continues to invest in brand advertising with a coordinated holiday activation across all of its key markets. Also, eBay stated that it would continue to invest in attractive opportunities to drive organic growth while balancing profitability over the long-term even if those investments are dilutive in the near term.



Q1 Outlook:



* Expects Q1 revenue of $2.57 bln - $2.61 bln, growing 7% - 9% per year; Consensus - $2.59 bln. * Projects Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.52 - $0.54, representing 7% - 11% growth; Consensus - $0.53/Shr. * Sees Q1 GAAP EPS in the range of $0.37 - $0.41.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Revenue - $2.2 bln * GAAP net income from cont. ops. - $1.0 bln * GAAP EPS - $0.94 * Non-GAAP income from cont. ops. - $538 mln. * Non-GAAP EPS from cont. ops. - $0.49.



FY18 Guidance:



* Sees 2018 revenue between $10.9 bln and $11.1 bln, growing 7% - 9% on FX neutral basis and 10% - 12% on reported basis.



* Projects FY18 non-GAAP EPS of $2.25 - $2. 30, up 12% - 15% as reported versus last year.



* Expects FY18 GAAP EPS to be $1.65 - $1.75.



