CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) chief Executive Officer Tim Cook is set to meet with the U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday at 1:45 p.m. ET, according to the White House daily schedule.



Trump tweeted,'Looking forward to my meeting with Tim Cook of Apple. We will be talking about many things, including how the U.S. has been treated unfairly for many years, by many countries, on trade.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX