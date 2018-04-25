

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NetGear Inc. (NTGR) revealed a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $5.59 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $15.99 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, NetGear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $20.39 million or $0.62 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $344.97 million from $323.66 million last year.



NetGear Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $20.39 Mln. vs. $21.69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.62 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q1): $344.97 Mln vs. $323.66 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $340 to $355 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX