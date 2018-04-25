

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.46 billion, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $0.48 billion, or $0.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $821 million or $1.04 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.6% to $3.58 billion from $3.07 billion last year.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $821 Mln. vs. $528 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.04 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q1): $3.58 Bln vs. $3.07 Bln last year.



