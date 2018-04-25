

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $59.45 million, or $2.13 per share. This compares with $46.12 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $1.15 billion from $1.07 billion last year.



Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $59.45 Mln. vs. $46.12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.13 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.58 -Revenue (Q1): $1.15 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year.



