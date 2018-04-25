

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trinity Industries (TRN) revealed a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $40.2 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $46.0 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.2% to $831.3 million from $877.3 million last year.



Trinity Industries earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $40.2 Mln. vs. $46.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.26 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q1): $831.3 Mln vs. $877.3 Mln last year.



