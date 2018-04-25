

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Storage (PSA) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $287.82 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $281.13 million, or $1.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Public Storage reported adjusted earnings of $412.30 million or $2.37 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $669.92 million from $645.55 million last year.



Public Storage earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $412.30 Mln. vs. $406.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.37 vs. $2.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.67 -Revenue (Q1): $669.92 Mln vs. $645.55 Mln last year.



