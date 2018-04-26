

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Finland-based Nokia corp. (NOK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter loss attributable to the equity holders of the parent was 351 million euros or 0.06 euro per share, narrower than last year's loss of 473 million euros or 0.08 euro per share.



Adjusted attributable profit was 86 million euros or 0.02 euro per share, compared to 196 million euros or 0.03 euro per share last year.



Net sales in the quarter dropped 8 percent to 4.92 billion euros from prior year's 5.38 billion euros. On a constant currency basis, net sales would have been flat year-on-year.



The company said the first-quarter net sales and profitability were impacted primarily by lower net sales in North America. However, order intake and backlog were excellent.



Looking ahead, Nokia said it expects the net sales trajectory in North America, as well as profitability, to improve significantly in the second half of 2018.



Further, Nokia reiterated all of its full year 2018 Nokia-level guidance, despite expected weakness in its Networks business in the first half of 2018.



Nokia raised its primary addressable market outlook for its Networks business in full year 2018, and expects to outperform that market in full year 2018.



