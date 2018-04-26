

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French telecommunications operator Orange SA (ORAN) reported that its first-quarter adjusted EBITDA of the Group was 2.605 billion euros, an increase of 3.8% on a comparable basis.



Orange Group revenues for the quarter were 10.082 billion euros, an increase of 2.0% on a comparable basis, following a 1.2% increase in 2017. This includes the favourable impact of digital media apps in France, launched on 5 October.



The Board of Directors will propose at the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders the payment of a dividend payment of 0.70 euros per share for the 2018 fiscal year. The 5-euro cents increase in dividend will be reflected in the interim dividend (0.30 euros per share), which is payable in December 2018.



Looking ahead, Orange re-affirmed its 2018 objectives. The company continues to expect growth in adjusted EBITDA greater than that achieved in 2017 on a comparable basis. It still expects growth in Operating Cash Flow greater than in 2017 on a comparable basis.



For 2019 and 2020, the Group reiterates its objectives of growth in adjusted EBITDA, decrease in CAPEX and growth in Operating Cash Flow.



