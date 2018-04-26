

Dividend Declaration



Alliance Trust PLC announces the declaration of a first interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2018 of 3.389 pence per share payable on 2 July 2018 to shareholders on the register on 8 June 2018. The ex-dividend date is 7 June 2018.



