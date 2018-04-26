

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Total SA (TTA.L, TTFNF.PK, TOT) reported Thursday that its first-quarter net income group share declined 7 percent to $2.64 billion from last year's $2.85 billion.



Adjusted net income was $2.88 billion, compared to $2.56 billion last year. Adjusted earnings per share in dollars were $1.09, compared to $1.01 last year.



Adjusted earnings per share in euro terms were 0.89 euros, compared to 0.95 euros a year ago.



Adjusted net operating income from business segments climbed 22 percent from last year to $3.39 billion.



Sales for the quarter climbed to $49.61 billion from prior year's $41.18 billion.



Average liquids price grew 23 percent to $60.3 per barrel, and average gas price climbed 15 percent.



In line with announcements on the shareholder return policy, the company said it will buy back dividend scrip shares issued this year to eliminate any dilution. In addition, the company will continue to buy back up to $5 billion of shares over the period 2018-20. The dividend will be increased by 10% over the next three years to reach 2.72 euros per share in 2020.



