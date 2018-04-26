

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Engineering company Meggitt Plc (MGGT.L) Thursday said its trading during the first quarter was strong, with organic revenue growth of 6 percent, excluding the effects of foreign exchange and disposals. The organic growth reflects a robust performance in the civil aftermarket and energy end markets.



While Civil aerospace revenue grew 4 percent organically, Original equipment revenue slid 2 percent, with good growth in business jets more than offset continued weakness in regional jets and reduced revenue on large jet platform.



Aftermarket revenue grew by 8 percent. Military revenue rose 2 percent and Energy revenues grew 39 percent, both organically.



Following first quarter trading, the Group said it is reaffirming its guidance of 2-4 percent organic revenue growth for the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX