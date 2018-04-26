

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) announced, based on its first quarter results, the company has increased its full year expectations for sales growth to be in the range of 5% to 8%, and EPS to be in the range of $4.50 to $5.00 per diluted share, while reaffirming expectation for free cash flow generation of at least 90% of net income.



First quarter earnings per share was $0.93, compared to $0.76 for the first quarter of 2017. Earnings per share for the first quarter of 2018 increased 22.4% as compared to the first quarter of 2017. Net sales were $2.0 billion, compared to $1.8 billion for the first quarter of 2017, an increase of 12.5%. Organic sales for the first quarter of 2018 grew by 10.9%.



