

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DOM.L) released a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $88.8 million, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $62.5 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.8% to $785.37 million from $624.22 million last year.



Domino's Pizza Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $88.8 Mln. vs. $62.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.00 vs. $1.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.77 -Revenue (Q1): $785.37 Mln vs. $624.22 Mln last year.



