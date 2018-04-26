

TEMPE (dpa-AFX) - First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $82.95 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $9.13 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 36.4% to $567.27 million from $891.79 million last year.



First Solar, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Revenue (Q1): $567.27 Mln vs. $891.79 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.50 to $1.90 Full year revenue guidance: $2.45 - $2.65 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX