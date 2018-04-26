

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Salzgitter AG (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) reported that, based on preliminary figures, the company generated first-quarter pretax profit of 95.9 million euros. The result included 7.5 million euros in after-tax profit from Aurubis AG, an investment included at equity. The external sales were 2.3 billion euros, remaining virtually stable compared with the first quarter of 2017.



Salzgitter AG increased its earnings forecast for the financial year 2018. The Group now expects pre-tax profit of between 250 million and 300 million euros (previously: between 200 million and 250 million euros).



