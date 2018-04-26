

MILPITAS (dpa-AFX) - KLA-Tencor Corp. (KLAC) released earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $306.88 million, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $253.56 million, or $1.61 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, KLA-Tencor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $318.14 million or $2.02 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $1.02 billion from $0.91 billion last year.



KLA-Tencor Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $318.14 Mln. vs. $256.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.02 vs. $1.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.99 -Revenue (Q3): $1.02 Bln vs. $0.91 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX