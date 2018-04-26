

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) released a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $210 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $248 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $196 million or $0.76 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.6% to $638 million from $481 million last year.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $196 Mln. vs. $101 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.76 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q1): $638 Mln vs. $481 Mln last year.



