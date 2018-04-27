

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL is discontinuing its line of AirPort Wi-Fi routers after not updating the devices for about five years.



The routers let Macs, iPhones, iPads and products from other companies connect to the internet wirelessly. Apple had three versions -- the AirPort Extreme, which worked over greater distances, a cheaper and smaller unit called AirPort Express, and a version that could store files called the AirPort Time Capsule.



The company plans to sell the remaining inventory.



Many phone and cable companies provide Wi-Fi connections with their internet services. Netgear Inc. and D-Link Corp. also make wireless routers.



