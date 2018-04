LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Melros Industries (MRO.L) Friday announced the acquisition of more than 90 percent of GKN shares. Further, Melrose said it will proceed for acquisition of remaining shares under chapter 3. The acquisition is worth 8 billion pounds.



GKN will be de-listed from the London Stock Exchange by May 21, 2018. N M Rothschild & Sons Limited is acting exclusively for Melrose as Financial advisers.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX