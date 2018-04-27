

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Continental AG (CTTAY.PK) reported that its first-quarter adjusted operating result, or adjusted EBIT, declined 9 percent to 1.06 billion euros from 1.16 billion euros in the same period last year. The adjusted EBIT margin declined to 9.7 percent from 10.6 percent in the year-ago period.



EBIT for the quarter declined 10.2 percent to 1.02 billion euros from 1.14 billion euros in the prior-year quarter.



Sales for the quarter increased 0.1 percent to 11.01 billion euros from 11.00 billion euros last year, despite negative exchange-rate effects amounting to 546 million euros.



Continental noted that consolidated sales and adjusted EBIT for the quarter were impacted predominantly by exchange-rate effects.



Organic sales growth of 4.3 percent in the quarter was substantially higher than growth of the relevant markets.



For the current fiscal year 2018, Continental believes that negative exchange-rate effects totaling more than 1 billion euros may impact sales, should the current exchange rates represent the average for 2018 overall. Continental expects an adjusted EBIT margin of over 10 percent for the year as a whole.



Continental will present its business figures for the first quarter of 2018 on May 8, 2018.



