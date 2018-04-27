

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwanese telecom services company Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (CHT) reported Friday that its first-quarter net income attributable to stockholders of the parent decreased 9% to NT$8.73 billion. Basic earnings per share were NT$1.13.



EBITDA for the first quarter decreased 3.6% to NT$18.91 billion. EBITDA margin was 35.3%, compared to 36% in 2017.



Total revenue decreased 1.7% to NT$53.63 billion.



Hoewever, mobile communications revenue increased 0.5% to NT$26.78 billion. This was mainly due to the increase in smart device sales, which was partially offset by the decrease in mobile voice revenue and mobile VAS revenue.



As of March 31, Chunghwa Telecom had 10.39 million mobile subscribers, representing a 3.4% year-over-year decrease. The Company also had 8.48 million mobile Internet subscribers, representing a 10.3% year-over-year increase.



