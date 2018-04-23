(WebFG News) - Great Portland Estates has sold the freehold of 78/92 Great Portland Street and 15/19 Riding House Street to M&G Real Estate, it announced on Monday. The FTSE 250 company said the headline price of £49.6m reflected a net initial yield of 3.9% on a topped-up basis, and a capital value of £1,362 per square foot. After deduction for outstanding tenant incentives and rental guarantees, the net price was £48.3m, ahead of the September 2017 book value. The property comprised a ...

