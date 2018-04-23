Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-04-23 / 11:00 *Press Release* *HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH to present mobile Picea app for the first time at Hannover Messe* *Berlin, Germany, 23 April 2018* - HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH (HPS), the Berlin-based energy solutions provider for single-family homes which fulfils the need for energy independence, announced today that a mobile application ("app") specifically designed for the energy storage system Picea will be presented at the upcoming Hannover Messe, for the first time. Picea is the world's first all-in-one unit to supply year-round power from the consumer's own photovoltaic system. The app will be available for both the iOS and Android operating systems and will be launched with the delivery of the first Picea systems from the fourth quarter 2018. "One hundred percent transparency of our customers' energy supply is very important to us. The new app allows users to access all relevant data on their Picea energy storage system on mobile devices easily and quickly, in real time. Due to the clear user interface, operating data can be visualized and analyzed with clarity. In addition, it is possible to define individual configurations depending on the user behavior and consumption. We are delighted that analysis and control of the Picea system can now be experienced personally and live via our mobile application," commented Zeyad Abul-Ella, Managing Director and Founder of HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH. The Picea app provides the user, at any time, a comprehensive overview of all the important operating and consumption data of the energy storage system. Through a user-friendly interface and clear status indicators, information for usage can be displayed and visualized quickly and with just a few clicks. The app has four main menus: live mode, configuration mode, archive mode, and demo mode. The live mode allows users to see the operating status of all Picea components in real time. Latest data and energy flows are shown visually and easy to understand with animations. An info box on the left-hand side of the screen shows the latest figures for selected components. The configuration mode allows users to set the desired comfort temperature and fan level. In addition, a higher expected consumption (party mode) or a lower expected consumption (holiday mode) can be preset, as required. In the archive mode, the user has the option of checking and visualizing historical operating data. All data are available for any past day, month, or year. Another info box at the left-hand side of the screen shows accumulated data of the entire displayed period. The demo mode allows users to learn about the operating principles of the unique Picea energy storage system. Seasonal conditions - summer, winter, day, night as well as periods of low, high, or no consumption - are selectable and associated energy flows are comprehensibly displayed. "We would like to have well-informed customers who - also on the basis of the app - can easily understand the operating principle of Picea and who talk about the system to interested friends and partners. With this app, our customers now have the information on which source their energy comes from, at any time. In this way, together with our customers, we hope to further spread and strengthen the awareness of the sustainable production of energy," added Zeyad Abul-Ella. HPS will for the first time present the new app at Hannover Messe, one of the world's most important industrial fairs. The HPS booth will be located in hall 27, booth number D52/1 (Group Exhibit Hydrogen + Fuel Cells + Batteries). Hannover Messe opens for about 6,500 exhibitors and 200,000 trade visitors from 23-27 April 2018 daily from 9am to 6pm CET. Additional information on the trade fair presence of HPS can be found here [1]. *About HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH (HPS):* HPS develops and produces systems for storing and using solar energy in single- and multi-family homes. HPS stands for safety, independence and sustainability in decentralized energy supply. The first system from HPS, Picea, combines energy storage, heating support and indoor ventilation in one compact system. Thanks to its high-performance energy management system, Picea is able to meet the complete electrical energy needs of a family home. In addition, all waste heat produced is used to provide the house with heat and hot water, thus lowering the cost of heating. Compared to commercially available battery solutions, Picea has a hundred times more storage capacity with twice the output. Picea is energy efficient and provides energy in all seasons. This allows Picea to provide complete energy self-supply and independence from the grid. The energy produced by the photovoltaic installation on sunny days can either be used straightaway, or converted into hydrogen and stored. This energy is then made available at night or during the winter when there is little or no sunshine. The HPS system's fuel cell converts the energy stored as hydrogen back into electrical energy and heat as needed. HPS is based in Berlin. 