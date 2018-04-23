(WebFG News) - Online gambling and entertainment group Sportech has agreed terms with RBP Luxembourg regarding the disposal of its Dutch business, Sportech Racing BV, for up to 3.25m. Sportech secured a new five-year licence in June 2017 for the exclusive rights to carry out tote betting on horseracing in the Netherlands. This licence is operated in nine betting shops, 38 other outlets with point-of-sale terminals and online. The proposed disposal is subject to local regulatory consent and the ...

