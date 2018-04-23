German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto experience ABB's newest EV charging station at Hanover Fair.

The two leaders, along with ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer, were shown a demonstration of the company's new high power fast charging solution: the Terra HP EV charging station with a power output of up to 350 kW recharges a car battery in just eight minutes for 200 km reach.

"This high-power fast charger provides electric vehicles with up to seven times more range in the same charging time than with previous models," Spiesshofer said. "Together with our comprehensive ABB AbilityTM digital offering, we easily connect chargers to back offices, payment platforms or smart grid systems and offer our customers leading functionality."

As a technology leader in sustainable electric mobility, ABB's product portfolio includes charging technologies for electric cars, buses and trucks, as well as solutions for the electrification of ships, railways and cable ways. With more than 6,500 DC fast charging stations installed in 60 countries, ABB is a global leader in DC fast charging. ABB's e-mobility leadership is also demonstrated by its partnership with Formula E, the world's first fully electric international FIA motorsport series.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport infrastructure globally. Continuing a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalization with two clear value propositions: bringing electricity from any power plant to any plug and automating industries from natural resources to finished products. As title partner of Formula E, the fully electric international FIA motorsport class, ABB is pushing the boundaries of e-mobility to contribute to a sustainable future. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 135,000 employees. www.abb.com

